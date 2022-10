LAKE HATCHINEHA, Fla. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car after he was angered by construction work, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Richard Vitiritti allegedly shot at an occupied car near Lake Hatchineha in Polk County around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Vitiritti was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and tampering with evidence.

PCSO stated that there were no injuries.