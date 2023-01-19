Polk County is boosting tourism with craft beer

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County is using booze to boost tourism in the area.

Swan Brewing opened five years ago in Lakeland during a time when breweries began blossoming in Polk County.

“Huge selection of craft beers. We’ve got 30 beers on tap at any given point and time. The majority of those are ours. They're made right here in house,” said Dan Thumberg, co-owner of Swan Brewing.

Thumberg said he is getting new patrons every day thanks to a Visit Central Florida initiative that promotes Polk County breweries.

"We get people that are [like] hey, we were just going to go to Disney or Busch Gardens, or hey I'm here to see grandma for a week,” Thumberg said.

Swan Brewing is one of seven businesses participating in Adventure on Tap Central Florida Craft Beer Pass.

All you have to do is sign up to receive a free pass and then activate the pass on your phone via text or email. When you check- in to any of the breweries on the list, you can receive custom prizes, redeem special officers, and be entered to win a $100 gas card.

The tourism marketing agency said its goal is to get visitors and residents to experience all that Polk County has to offer outside of nearby theme parks.

“Reaching out to our residents as well because we know that 49% of our visitors of Polk County are coming to visit friends and family,” said Justin Laferriere with Visit Central Florida. “If we can get in touch with our residents, educate them on what we have to see and do here, especially our local breweries that make us unique, they're more inclined to keep their friends and family in the county.”

The longer they stay, Visit Central Florida said, the more money they will spend supporting the local economy.

“Programs like these are our lifeblood, of how we get the information out. Social media, email, and all that other stuff is great, but when it comes recommended by a visitor center or advocacy group, or word of mouth, that means more to us than anything,” said Thumberg.