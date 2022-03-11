Polk County is a spring break destination for thrill-seekers and nature-lovers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Spring break is here which means people from all over the country and world will be exploring all the exciting and unique things to do in Polk County.

“We are one of the top destinations, not only in Polk County but Central Florida at large,” said Rex Jackson, President of Legoland.

Legoland Florida Resort located in Winter Haven has been a Polk County tourist destination for the last 10 years. Millions of people every year visit the theme park, water park and new this spring, the Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Sean Daly

“We’re actually outpacing our pace from previous years. We just opened up the brand new Peppa Peppa Pig Theme Park just two weeks ago on February 24. The response that we’ve seen in that opening has been very strong from those families with preschoolers,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the theme park contributes $1 billion to the local economy.

“When you visit Polk County we love to go and visit the theme parks, go to Legoland but give yourself one day just to come here. Enjoy, relax and connect to nature again,” said Erica Smith, Director of Business Development Bok Tower Gardens.

Full Coverage: More things to do for spring break in central Florida

Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales has been a Polk County staple since 1929. The 250-acre garden and bird sanctuary is a National Historic Landmark. The main attraction is the 205-foot Singing Tower.

“At the top of the tower there are 60 bells and they ring out on the hour and half-hour, as well as we do live concerts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.,” Smith said.

Bok Tower Gardens attracts more than 250,000 visitors every year.

“We are getting ready to celebrate our international carillon festival. It will kick off March 16-20. We are bringing four of the world's top carillonneur artists,” Smith said.

It’s open 365 days a year, for you to soak in the peace and tranquility it offers.

“This place is really about art, it's about culture, it's about connecting to nature, it’s about conservation and it's really about finding yourself,” said Smith.