Polk County elementary school teacher arrested for domestic violence

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County teacher has been arrested for domestic violence, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Auburndale Central Elementary School teacher Holly Seckinger, 44, of Bartow, was arrested on Wednesday for an incident that happened on Tuesday. Deputies say that the incident began as a verbal domestic argument and turned physical when Seckinger intentionally threw a metal chair at the victim, striking the victim in the hand. Deputies say that this was done intentionally and against the victim's will.

The victim suffered a minor scratch to the hand as a result of this incident.

FCIC/NCIC criminal history check revealed that Seckinger has had no previous battery convictions.

Seckinger was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence-Battery Touch or Strike.