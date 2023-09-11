Polk County deputies search for suspect who allegedly killed good samaritan in hit and run

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly killed a good samaritan in hit and run crash Monday morning.

PCSO said around 6:11 a.m., two vehicles, a white 2020 Chevrolet Traverse and a red 2012 Dodge pickup truck, crashed at the intersection of SR 60 and CR 630 east of Lake Wales. The driver of the Dodge was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The driver of the Chevy, a 15-year-old, was airlifted to the hospital with minor injuries. His 12-year-old passenger was also airlifted with a head injury. Officials said she is in critical condition.

Following the first crash, a 34-year-old man parked his vehicle to assist the injured victims. According to PCSO, during that time, a white 2012 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on SR 60 and struck the Dodge pickup truck. This caused the Dodge to spin and hit the good samaritan, causing deadly injuries.

Deputies said the drivers of the Honda immediately fled on foot.