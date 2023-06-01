Polk County awarded $4.1 million to expand access to high-speed internet

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County has received $4.1 million in state funding to expand access to high-speed internet.

Bo Raulerson and his wife own one of the last remaining Christian bookstores in Central Florida.

“I have customers that drive [from]... and this is not unusual, Okeechobee, Brooksville, Orlando,” said Raulerson.

At Bartow Christian Books & Gifts, they specialize in bible imprinting.

“Very few people do that anymore. It’s one of the lost arts if you will. It just sets it apart. It’s special when your name is in gold on the front cover,” said Raulerson.

While business is great, there is one thing that frustrates Raulerson about owning a business in downtown Bartow.

“Being able to depend on your internet in this area if you have cable, is very problematic,” he said.

Raulerson said the internet connection is so poor in the area, that sometimes he can’t even process credit card sales.

“When my internet goes out, I cant accept cards, and 90% of my gross, is through swiping a card,” said Raulerson.

To see just how slow the internet is in downtown Bartow, ABC Action News did a speed test. To download it takes 2.94 Mbps. Meanwhile, in Downtown Lakeland the download speed is 69.4 Mbps.

The Florida Department Of Economic Opportunity has awarded two grants totaling $4.1 million to expand broadband internet access in Polk County. It will fund the installation of fiber optic cable to provide unserved communities with high-speed internet access.

Florida Polytechnic University researchers recently conducted a study of broadband coverage in Polk County, which helped officials apply for grants.

“It’s a top priority for the growth of the region. To attract more businesses, to provide better education services to our children,” said Dr. Rei Sanchez-Arias, Data Science professor at Florida Polytechnic University.

The study found many areas of Polk County with internet upload speeds below the minimum recommended by the FCC.

“Has a big impact on education. We saw it when we had to pivot to online education during the first months of 2020. Kids didn’t have devices and if they had devices, they didn’t have reliable connections,” Dr. Sanchez-Arias said.

Frostproof, Haines City, Lake Alfred, Lake Wales, Lakeland and Polk City, as well as Unincorporated Polk County and the Unincorporated Community of Indian Lakes Estates will receive a grant of $1.8 million.

Bartow, Fort Meade, Frostproof and Mulberry; Towns of Bradley and Brewster; Unincorporated Polk County and the Unincorporated Community of Homeland will be awarded a grant of $2.3 million.

Raulerson is looking forward to the day insufficient internet coverage in downtown Bartow is fixed.

“I’ve been told that downtown is the very last part of Bartow that will be wired but I'm still excited waiting on it,” said Raulerson.