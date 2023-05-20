Watch Now
Police still on the Hunt for Hit-and-Run Suspect in Polk County

Posted at 2:09 PM, May 20, 2023
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A hit-and-run incident took place on March 9, on SR-400 near Milepost 53, involved four vehicles and resulted in one fatality.

The driver of Vehicle 1, identified as 22-year-old Jesus Bravo-Bravo, failed to stop and collided with Vehicles 2 and 3. As a result, Vehicle 3 was pushed forward and hit the rear of Vehicle 4.

Unfortunately, Driver 2 lost their life in the crash.

Shortly after, Bravo-Bravo fled the scene on foot, abandoning a stolen 2019 Dodge Caravan from Auburndale.

The authorities are actively investigating the incident. If you have any information, please contact *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

