Police searching for suspect following deadly shooting in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City police are looking for information following a deadly shooting on Sunday.

Police said around 12:40 p.m., a shooter fired into a silver Toyota 4-Runner in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Dyreon Outsey, 19, was struck in the head. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injures, police said.

No shooter has been found, police said.

Witnesses are urged to come forward.

If anyone has any information on the incident, call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

