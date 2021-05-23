Watch
NewsPolk County

Actions

Police searching for suspect following deadly shooting in Haines City

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
police lights generic
Posted at 6:32 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 18:32:53-04

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City police are looking for information following a deadly shooting on Sunday.

Police said around 12:40 p.m., a shooter fired into a silver Toyota 4-Runner in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Dyreon Outsey, 19, was struck in the head. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injures, police said.

No shooter has been found, police said.

Witnesses are urged to come forward.

If anyone has any information on the incident, call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.