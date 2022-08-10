Police search for attempted murder suspect in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City detectives have issued an arrest warrant for a Haines City man on attempted murder charges after police said he stabbed a man late Monday night.

Haines City Police said Darnell Lee Richardson stabbed a man in the neck and collar bone during an argument at 1209 Avenue North in Haines City.

Police said the man and his girlfriend were in a shared bathroom at the house. The man told detectives another woman, allegedly Richardson's girlfriend, threw a bottle at the door. When the couple exited the bathroom, Richardson pushed the man's girlfriend out of the way and started fighting with him for about five minutes.

According to police, the victim and his girlfriend went into their room after the fight. Police said Richardson kicked in their door and stabbed the man with a small kitchen knife. After Richardson stabbed the man, police said he told him to "drop dead."

Haines City Police said the man left the house and waited for help after 911 was called. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Detectives said Richardson and his girlfriend were last seen leaving the house on foot. Haines City Police searched the area but were unable to locate Richardson.

If anyone has any information about Richardson's whereabouts please contact Haines City Police at 863-421-3636 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

