Police identify suspect after 2 people shot, critically injured in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police said they've identified a suspect after two men were shot at an apartment complex in Lakeland Monday evening.

Around 5:35 p.m., Lakeland Police said officers received reports of a shooting at the Providence Reserve Apartments on Providence Reserve Loop. Witnesses said that fights broke out in the courtyard area just before the shooting, and after the men were shot, a third man fled in a vehicle.

Officers rendered aid to the victims until emergency responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Both victims were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries.

Detectives said that they've identified a suspect and are working to bring him into custody.

On Dec. 27, one of the victims, 38, passed away from his injuries. The other victim, 25, is still hospitalized.

Lakeland Police are still investigating and will provide updates as they become available.