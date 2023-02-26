Pedestrian killed in Lakeland hit-and-run crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, February 25, at approximately 11:06 p.m., Lakeland Police Department (LPD) responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the 1000 block of West 10th Street.

According to LPD, they found an unresponsive female lying in the roadway upon arrival.

A 37-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

LPD believes the vehicle was a silver sedan going eastbound on West 10th Street when it collided with a female pedestrian in the eastbound lane.

Following the collision, the vehicle fled east on 10th Street before turning south on Webster Avenue.

Detectives are looking for a silver sedan with front-end damage and possibly a dent in the car's right rear bumper.

Anyone with information regarding the crash and the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Sergeant Doug Mills at doug.mills@lakelandgov.net or call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900.