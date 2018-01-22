Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Polk County, search underway for driver

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit-and-run.

The PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to an adult male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in front of the International Market World on U.S. Highway 92 West in Auburndale.

PCSO says that the victim appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in the westbound turn lane that turns into the Flea Market. The vehicle would have been traveling westbound.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Eduardo Sanchez of Bartow.

"We're hoping someone saw something in the area at the time this man was killed. No matter how insignificant you think something is, if you saw or heard something suspicious, please, please give us a call," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Whomever killed this man needs to be identified and arrested."

If anyone has information about this incident they are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

Anyone with information who wants to REMAIN ANONYMOUS and be eligible for a CASH REWARD is asked to call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is Guaranteed.