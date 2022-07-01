Watch Now
Polk County Sheriff's Office: deputies involved in shooting after suspect pulls a gun

Posted at 9:10 PM, Jun 30, 2022
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A suspect was shot after he pulled a gun on two Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies in Winter Haven on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, detectives were following up on information that a man in the Wahneta area of Winter Haven. The suspect possibly had a stolen handgun and may have stolen motorcycle.

The two detectives spotted a white, male suspect who matched the description walking on Avenue A West near 17th Street West. PCSO said when the detectives attempted to talk to the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Brent Conley, he quickly pulled a gun on the detectives. One of the detectives shot at Conley to stop the threat.

PCSO said detectives began life-saving measures on Conley and requested medical assistance from Polk County Fire Rescue. Conley was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to PCSO, he was last reported in critical but stable condition.

Conley had a prior criminal history consisting of 12 felonies and 9 misdemeanors, per PCSO, which included charges for aggravated battery, burglary, theft, and drug possessions.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said this is an ongoing investigation.

