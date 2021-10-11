Over $9 million given to Winter Haven for road improvements

Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $9 million in awards to the City of Winter Haven for road improvements at the Intermodal Logistics Center Monday.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, administered through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), is providing $6.4 million, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) providing an additional $3 million, for road construction to improve access to over 1,200 acres of industrial land, attract new businesses and generate nearly 5,000 jobs over the next several years.

“Winter Haven is a great and fast-growing community, and we understand to keep this area growing, it needs strong infrastructure,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today, I was proud to award more than $9 million to Winter Haven to make road improvements to the Intermodal Logistics Center, attracting businesses and creating new jobs for the community. Today’s announcement builds upon the $60 million in investments we have already made in Polk County in 2021, because we know this area will help drive our state now and into the future. While there are worrying trends on the national level, we are going to keep doing our job in Florida and we will continue to capitalize on Florida’s strong economic momentum.”

In 2020-21, $74 million in awards have been allocated for projects that focus on rapidly developing a highly-skilled workforce and on infrastructure initiatives that attract businesses, create jobs and promote economic growth.