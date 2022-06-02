Watch
No serious injuries reported after Lakeland crash, entrapment

The Lakeland Fire Department said there were no serious injuries after a crash that involved three vehicles and left one person trapped on Thursday morning.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 02, 2022
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department said there were no serious injuries reported after a crash that involved three vehicles and left one person trapped on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the crash on Lakeland Hills Boulevard, near East Bella Vista Street, at 7:30 a.m. Crews found one vehicle upside down on top of another one with the driver trapped inside.

The department said crews were able to stabilize the upside-down vehicle and remove the front driver and passenger doors to get to the driver.

Officials said the driver was alert and conscious the entire time. Firefighters removed the person within 20 minutes and they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters said the occupants of the other vehicles involved were checked for injuries but none were taken to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured.

The Lakeland Police Department is investigating the crash.

