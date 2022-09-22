Watch Now
Muli-vehicle crash shuts down I-4 EB and WB in Polk County

Posted at 6:14 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 07:12:57-04

Drivers in Polk County are seeing major delays Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi shut down I-4 in both directions before 5 a.m.

The crash happened near mile marker 41. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at SR 33, and westbound traffic is being diverted at SR 559.

Drive times are steadily climbing in the area as more commuters hit the road. As of 7 a.m., it was taking drivers nearly two-and-a-half hours to get from US 27 to the Polk Parkway.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a semi and another vehicle; two people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

Additional details on the crash have not been released at this time.

Polk County Fire Rescue said it's on the scene working to clean up a diesel fuel spill throughout the area.

