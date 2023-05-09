Mulberry crash leaves 2 dead, multiple injured, authorities say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said an early morning crash near Mulberry left two people dead and multiple others injured.

According to authorities, it happened around 5:40 a.m. on S.R. 60 West at the intersection of Pine Grove Road in Wollow Oak, which is near Mulberry.

The sheriff's office said the crash involved a pickup and an SUV. No other information has been released at this time.

The eastbound lanes in the crash area will be shut down for several hours, authorities said.