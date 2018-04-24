Mother and 3-year-old son killed in car crash with parked train in Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. — A mother and her 3-year-old son were killed in a crash involving a parked train in Polk County Monday.

At about 11:47 p.m., their 1999 silver Toyota Corolla went off the roadway and slammed into a parked train near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Spirit Lake Road in Bartow.

Deputies say the mother and child were unresponsive when they arrived on scene.

The mother, 29-year-old Classie Jones, was taken to Winter Haven Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The 3-year-old, Benjamin Taylor, was taken to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital but also died a few hours later.

Preliminary investigation indicates Jones lost control of the car, went across the median and southbound lanes, off the road and struck the train parked on the tracks that run parallel with US 17.

Deputies say excessive speed and/or impairment may be factors. Deputies said a bottle of alcohol was found inside the car.

Jones was not wearing a seat belt, but her son was buckled into a booster seat behind the driver's seat.