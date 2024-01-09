More low-income residents qualify for free Polk Healthcare Plan

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Families come in droves to Multiply Christian Church in Winter Haven for their drive-thru food distribution sponsored by Central Florida Health Care.

“We serve between 150-200 families, so this is a perfect opportunity,” said Kasandra Noel, food distribution coordinator for Central Florida Health Care.

An opportunity to get more residents signed up for the Polk HealthCare Plan.

Residents who are struggling to put food on the table likely can’t afford health insurance.

“I’m currently waiting for social security on my disability, and that’s probably going to take about two years,” said David Weimar.

Weimar is re-applying for the Polk HealthCare Plan. Without it he would not be able to get much-needed surgery.

“It’s going to be a neurostimulator implanted permanently in my back to alleviate my pain, and thank God for Polk Healthcare because they’re paying for it all,” Weimar said.

Polk HealthCare Plan is a free program for residents who don’t have health insurance and are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.

The plan provides access to primary and specialty care, behavioral healthcare, urgent care, and more.

“There are no deductibles, no premiums, no annual fees. There’s just a slight co-pay, whether they see a primary care doctor or specialist,” said Anne Marie Russell with United Way of Central Florida.

United Way of Central Florida is taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to connect residents to the county’s health care plan, as a growing number of people lack access to health care.

“The estimate is that there are at least 50,000 people in Polk County that are uninsured so we’re trying to reach out to those people,” Russell said.

The Polk Healthcare Plan is funded by a voter-approved, half-cent sales surtax. Learn more or apply for the Polk HealthCare Plan here.