MISSING: Winter Haven teen with autism last seen before Elsa hit Tuesday

Posted at 6:36 AM, Jul 07, 2021
Winter Haven Police are asking for your help to find 19-year-old Malaiya Sargent.

She reportedly has autism and other medical conditions and has not taken her medication. She was last seen just before Elsa hit at 3 p.m. Tuesday in her neighborhood on Oakcrest Dr.

Police say she had a backpack and was possibly seen walking along Hwy 17 northbound in the direction of Hwy 92.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds, last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 863-401-2256.

