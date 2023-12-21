Man shot, killed during robbery in Polk County motel parking lot: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in a motel's parking lot late Tuesday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about the shooting at the Tropicana Resort Motel at 43420 Highway 27 in Davenport just before midnight.

When deputies arrived, they said Christian MacDonald, 44, told them Harold Omar Sepulveda-Cruz, 33, got into the backseat of the car he and Robert Rafael Pementel-Cruceta Jr., 31, were sitting in. Sepulveda-Cruz then started to demand money and drugs, threatening to kill them if they didn't comply.

Deputies said when Sepulveda-Cruz's demands became increasingly aggressive, MacDonald pulled a gun from his jacket pocket and shot it multiple times toward the backseat and the suspect, who was struck in the upper torso.

Sepulveda-Cruz had already passed away when deputies arrived. MacDonald allegedly admitted to deputies that he shot and killed Sepulveda-Cruz and that he was shooting in self-defense.

After investigating, deputies said the shooting was the result of a robbery and illegal drug transaction Sepulveda-Cruz and Pementel-Cruceta planned. When MacDonald asked Pementel-Cruceta about buying marijuana from him over the phone, they planned to meet in the parking lot.

Deputies said Pementel-Cruceta picked up Sepulveda-Cruz, who told him he wanted to get "quick cash" before Pementel-Cruceta dropped him off near the hotel.

MacDonald parked at the motel and got into Pementel-Cruceta's 2017 white Kia. Shortly after, deputies said Sepulveda-Cruz got into the backseat and attempted the robbery using a "makeshift simulated" gun to hit MacDonald in the back multiple times, leading to the shooting.

According to deputies, Pementel-Cruceta was seen on motel surveillance video rummaging in the backseat of the Kia and throwing evidence over a fence after the shooting. Detectives found Sepulveda-Cruz's ID, keys and cellphone on the other side of the fence later on.

Cruceta-Pementel was charged with the following:



Felony Murder (2nd Degree)

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Possession of cannabis with intent to sell

Possession of heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Maintaining a vehicle for drug use/sales

Tampering with physical evidence

Provide false information to LEO during investigation

Unlawful use of two-way communication device

Officials added the investigation is still ongoing.