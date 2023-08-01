Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Man drove Lakeland rapper to hospital after shooting at album release party

Lakeland Police declined to name the person killed in the shooting outside the Jade Fox Lounge early Saturday, however family and friends have identified the victim as local rapper Raheem Bacon, 25, the younger brother of basketball player Dwayne Bacon, 27, a second-round NBA draft pick who played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic. Raheem Bacon, known professionally as 350Heem, was shot and killed following a party hosted by his brother to celebrate the release of his newest mixtape “Taking Chances 3.”
Man drove Lakeland rapper to hospital after shooting at album release party
Posted at 7:53 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 19:54:01-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland rapper’s life and career has ended abruptly.

Raheem Bacon, 25, known by his rap name 350Heem, was shot outside Jade Fox Lounge early Saturday morning.

Bacon’s rap career was starting to take off. Friends said he was recently signed to a major label. Tragically his dreams were cut short following his album release party.

“I just heard the shots, and I ducked down. Once I heard it was over, I got back up, and that’s when I see Raheem. He was running off to the side. I just saw the look, the shock on his face. He was staggering about to fall, and he just fell on the side, right beside my driver's door,” said Isaac Harris.

Harris was sitting in his parked car when the shooting happened as 350Heem’s album release party was wrapping up. The party featured an appearance from the rapper’s older brother, former NBA player Dwayne Bacon.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the parking lot at 1:51 a.m. Police said a 48-year-old woman and Bacon were both shot. Harris said he ran red lights to get Bacon to the hospital quickly.

“We got him in my passenger seat, and his sister drove along with me in the back seat. She helped assist, and I told her to hold the wound where he got shot at,” Harris said. “I told her to make sure he was still breathing the whole time we were driving there. I got there as soon as I could,” said Harris.

Despite the best efforts of emergency medical professionals, Bacon was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 48-year-old victim is in stable condition.

“The visual is still there. Just the look on his face when I saw him running up towards my car. It's still there. It's not erased yet,” said Harris.

Lakeland police have arrested 23-year-old Jamilah Johnson. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

Johnson is currently being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges may be forthcoming based on lab results.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.