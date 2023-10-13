Man dies after car is propelled into air during crash: PCSO

A man died after he lost control of his car, and it was propelled into the air early Friday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Alphonse Vansickle, 27, was driving a 2016 black Volkswagen four-door east on Cypress Gardens Boulevard around 1 a.m.

While nearing the intersection of Lake Ruby Drive on a slight left curve, he left the road at a "high rate of speed" for unknown reasons.

Officials said the car started to rotate and then entered a shallow drainage ditch, hitting a culvert that caused the car to propel into the air. The car then hit and broke a concrete utility pole before continuing through the air another 90 feet until landing on the access road to a McDonald's.

Vansickle was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbag was deployed, but he ultimately passed away at the scene.

Officials said they're investigating if excessive speed or "possible impairment due to alcohol" were factors in the crash.