Man dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after he was struck by two vehicles in Polk County Monday night.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they received a 911 call about the crash around 8:45 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found the man with critical injuries lying in the road.

Deputies said they interviewed Esdras Jean, 32, who told them he was heading east on State Road 60 in a green 2011 Nissan Versa when he struck something he didn't see. After the impact, the victim rolled off the hood and into the next lane.

Jean then made a U-turn and returned to the area, where he found the victim in the road. While deputies were interviewing Jean, Soledad De La Rosa, 29, arrived and told deputies that she also struck something in the road, causing a flat tire on her white 2006 Nissan SUV.

Deputies said the evidence showed that the victim was in the outside lane of eastbound State Road 60 when he was hit first by the Versa. After he rolled into the outside lane, he was run over by the SUV. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

Eastbound State Road 60 was closed for around four hours while deputies investigated.

PCSO added that neither driver showed any signs of impairment, and the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are still trying to identify the victim.