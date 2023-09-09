Watch Now
Man arrested for driving into a Lakeland home

Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 15:59:31-04

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for driving into a Lakeland home and leaving a hole with his car on Saturday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to the incident at North Crystal Lake Drive around 2:12 a.m.

PCSO identified the suspect as Jared Seymour, 22, of Lakeland.

Seymour left the scene, headed north on Crystal Lake Drive, and was later arrested on a charge of leaving the crash scene.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital, but police said their injuries were not serious bodily injuries.

