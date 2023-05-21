Man arrested for attempted first degree murder in Lake Wales shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested following a shooting incident that took place on Saturday morning in Lake Wales.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) responded to a call regarding an altercation on Lilly Street at approximately 9:48 a.m.

Authorities said they found the victim lying in the street with a headshot wound.

The victim, who remained responsive, identified the alleged shooter as Darius Antwan Scarlett, also known as "Pete."

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition but stable.

According to the arrest report, Scarlett admitted to shooting the victim during an argument while his cousins were gambling. Scarlett claimed he intervened to separate his cousins, but the victim struck him. Subsequently, Scarlett retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and followed the victim, who was attempting to hide behind another person.

Despite the victim's plea of innocence, Scarlett allegedly shot him due to being consumed by rage. Following the incident, Scarlett fled the scene but later turned himself into the Sheriff's Operation Center.

Deputies located the firearm used in the shooting while searching Scarlett's vehicle.

Darius Scarlett, 33, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm in a public area, using a gun during a felony offense, and tampering with physical evidence.

He is currently held at the Polk County Jail pending further legal proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Polk County Sheriff's Office continues to gather additional information related to the case.