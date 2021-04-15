Lakeland's Aerospace Center for Excellence growing, educating the next generation

If you've never been to SUN 'n FUN in Lakeland, you're missing out.

The Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) is home to so many different entities, educating and encouraging the next generation of pilots, aviation technicians, mechanics and so much more.

SUN 'n FUN is one of the largest airshows in the world. But, there's more that goes on at ACE all year long.

The Central Florida Aerospace Academy is a Polk County public school giving those interested in aviation a chance to get a early head start. The campus is located right on Lakeland Linder International Airport.

The Lakeland Aero Club is a chance for high school kids to explore what aerospace is all about. The group flies and restores antique airplanes.

The Spirit of Lakeland is another initiative by ACE. They're partnering with Able Flight to create an airplane for those who are disabled. This will become the 3rd Able Flight training location and the first in the Southeast. Many students at the Central Florida Aerospace Academy are working on this project.

Project Skylab is a major project underway at ACE. Construction on the massive project has been delayed because of COVID-19 but when complete, Project Skylab will give the future generation an incredible place to train. The space will include an 8,000 sq. ft. education and event space, a new lobby for the museum, a new state-of-the-art simulator training lab, holographic theatre/planetarium and aerospace resource center, plus. A new ACE corporate headquarters and educator planning space.

Florida Air Museum is where you can go to learn all about the history of flying in Florida. This where you can learn all about the world's first scheduled passenger flight from St. Petersburg to Tampa. The kids can explore in the Discovery Zone and will get to see aircraft up close!