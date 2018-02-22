Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Lakeland man

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing Lakeland man.

John Mahoney, 78, was last seen in the area of the 5000 block of Rock Dove Loop in Lakeland. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and jeans.

Mahoney is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has a short and a gray beard.

He may be traveling in a 2000, white Chrysler 200, with Florida tag number 229RCI.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office or call 911 immediately.