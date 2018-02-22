Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Lakeland man

WFTS Webteam
4:39 AM, Feb 22, 2018
1 hour ago

A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing Lakeland man.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a missing Lakeland man.

John Mahoney, 78, was last seen in the area of the 5000 block of Rock Dove Loop in Lakeland. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and jeans. 

Mahoney is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has a short and a gray beard.

He may be traveling in a 2000, white Chrysler 200, with Florida tag number 229RCI.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office or call 911 immediately. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top