Homicide detectives investigating after 14-year-old found dead in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland homicide detectives are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was found dead in the backyard of his home in Lakeland.

Police say that at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday, officers from the Lakeland Police Department responded to a suspicious incident at 845 West Crawford Street.

The victim's 21-year-old brother reported that he arrived home and could not locate his younger brother, 14-year-old Rex Honors.

The older brother stated that a table was broken and the sliding glass door to the backyard was opened.

Officers checked the residence and located the 14-year-old boy in the backyard deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene to investigate the homicide. At this time, the manner of death is not being released and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can call Det. Russell Hurley at 863-834-8973 or by email at Russell.Hurley@Lakelandgov.net.

Anyone with information who wants to REMAIN ANONYMOUS and be eligible for a CASH REWARD is asked to call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app.