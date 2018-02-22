Former Lakeland gymnastics coach faces 40 additional child porn charges

A former Lakeland gymnastics coach arrested for child porn now faces an additional 40 counts of enhanced possession of child pornography.

Alexander Katchalov was arrested Tuesday, January 30 for 22 counts of possession of child pornography.

Detectives completed a search of Katchalov's electronic devices and private dropbox account and found 10 additional videos depicting child pornography. One of the videos showed victims as young as 2-years-old behind sexually battered by adults.

Katchalov is scheduled for a first appearance hearing on Thursday, February 22 to formally be charged with the additional 40 counts of possession of child pornography.