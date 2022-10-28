Lakeland swans find forever homes with buyers from across the state

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — People from all across Florida came to Lake Morton to take home a pair of Lakeland's royal swans.

Dozens of swan descendants from Queen Elizabeth II’s royal flock are getting new homes. The swans that live on Lake Morton have multiplied so much that the City of Lakeland decided to sell some of them.

“Once the population gets over 50, we see our swans start to go into the neighborhood. When that happens, it’s usually an interaction with a car or vehicle and it results in a swan death,” said Kevin Cook, spokesperson for the City of Lakeland.

There were 28 swans up for sale Friday. Sharon Hermanson came out back in 2020 when Lakeland held its first public swan sale.

“A couple of years ago, I tried to get a pair and I wasn’t picked. I wasn’t called,” said Hermanson.

She is finally going to be able to take a pair of black swans back to her home in Myakka City, where she has five acres and a pond.

“I ran to the bank, got some cash. I got my daughter to come with me, to come to help me. So, I'm really happy I'm getting two of them,” Hermanson said.

The swans were sold at $600 a pair and $350 for single males. They recently had their wellness check and have all been pinioned and microchipped. People who purchased a swan needed to prove that they have a predator-free environment with an appropriate water source.

Bill Faudel came from North Fort Myers to buy a pair of black swans that can live happily on his ranch.

“We have several ponds throughout that we can very safely keep these birds in a somewhat natural habitat, then they can enjoy their lives and enjoy their families,” said Bill Faudel, Owner of Conquer Ranch.

