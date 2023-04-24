Lakeland Regional's Project SEARCH equips students with disabilities to find employment

LAKELAND, Fla. — Young adults with disabilities are getting the tools they need to succeed in the workforce, thanks to a program at Lakeland Regional Health.

With his certificate of completion in hand, Jacob Clemens is ready to enter the real world.

“I’m extremely excited to start this new chapter,” said Clemens.

The 19-year-old just landed his first job as a surgery clerk in Lakeland Regional Health’s Operating Room.

“I set up surgery supplies. I bring in surgery materials, bring it into the supply room so they can come grab it and use it for surgeries,” Clemens said.

Clemens joined several students from Polk County Public Schools who have developmental disabilities and are graduating from the Project SEARCH program.

Project SEARCH at Lakeland Regional Health gives students with disabilities, ages 18 to 22, on-the-job training, including resume writing and interviewing. Helping prepare them for highly skilled positions in a variety of industries. Each student has already secured employment.

“Once they go through the program and they learn these skills, they can do them better and faster than some of the other employees and they want to work. They want to be part of it. They want to earn their money and be independent,” said Sandy Perlewitz, Project SEARCH facilitator.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2022, the unemployment rate for a person with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for a person without a disability.

After graduation, students continue to receive job coaching and support from the Center for Independent Living and Vocational Rehabilitation trainers.

“People don’t see their true ability; we just focus on the negative. Project SEARCH teaches them to focus on the ability that they actually have and we reinforce that with the job skills that they learn in the classroom,” said Mildred Roldan, employment specialist for the Center for Independent Living.

Allowing students with disabilities a way to close the employment gap.

“When I first came in, I was very unsocial, but they have taught me to communicate with my coworkers. Really to work hard, how to work with a schedule and it's been such a great opportunity for me,” said Clemens.