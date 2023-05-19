Lakeland police app helps officers dealing with mental health issues

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is working to change the stigma among first responders and their mental health.

Police officers are the ones we call when we need help.

"They see things that normal people don't see every day. Traumatic situations, anywhere from deaths to suicides to children who die. Those are traumatic for individuals who work in this profession," said Steve Pacheco, Lakeland Assistant Police Chief.

This can affect an officer's mental health, but many are embarrassed to ask for help. Pacheco knows this firsthand.

"I was affected by a traumatic situation after my second wife died by suicide. After that incident and that personal tragedy, it took me a while to work myself through that," Pacheco said.

According to the US Department of Health, 30% of first responders develop behavioral health conditions compared to 20% in the general population. Pacheco is working to change that.

"If they're feeling down, or if they're feeling like they need help and they don't know where to turn, they're able to get on this app," Pacheco said.

The Assistant Police Chief has rolled out the new Lighthouse Health and Wellness app, customized just for LPD. All employees have 24/7 access to mental health resources in the palm of their hands.

"Our chaplains, peer support team, we also have licensed mental health counselors that we've vetted through our employee assistance program, who are specific to public safety. All of that information now is on the app," said Pacheco.

Pacheco aims to emphasize the importance of mental health as soon as recruits walk in the door.

“developed a mental health class. We sit down for three hours and at the very beginning of their career, and we talk about mental health,” he said.

Lakeland Regional Health is also teaming up with the police department to provide them with licensed psychologists and psychiatrists.