Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Lakeland man killed in single-vehicle crash

Crime-Police-Lights-Day-Generic.jpg
WTVR
Crime-Police-Lights-Day-Generic.jpg
Posted at 8:55 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 08:55:07-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 55-year-old Lakeland man died Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash, police said.

LPD said it happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Lake Parker Street.

Police said Steven Carr was driving a black Nissan Versa when his vehicle left the road for unknown reasons as he drove east on Lake Parker Street. The vehicle hit two mailboxes and a metal electric pole.

Carr, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.