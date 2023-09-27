Lakeland man killed in single-vehicle crash

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 55-year-old Lakeland man died Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash, police said.

LPD said it happened just after 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Lake Parker Street.

Police said Steven Carr was driving a black Nissan Versa when his vehicle left the road for unknown reasons as he drove east on Lake Parker Street. The vehicle hit two mailboxes and a metal electric pole.

Carr, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.