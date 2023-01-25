Lakeland man experiencing homelessness for 30 years gifted new home

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man who spent most of his adult life on the street will finally get a forever home.

Tuesday, was the last day Lloyd Gainey wondered where he will lay his head at night. The 62-year-old cried tears of joy when he saw his brand-new camper, completely furnished with modern decor and everything that makes a house a home.

“When he told me I had a trailer, I was not expecting something nice, I was expecting something small,” Gainey said.

He has never had a home to call his own until now. “I’ve been praying for years for my own home,” said Gainey.

Gainey experienced homelessness for more than 30 years. He suffers from seizures, which has made it difficult to secure employment.

“Always had to work for everything I had. Couldn’t get ahead because people would take advantage of me,” Gainey said.

Five months ago, Travis Settineri came into his life.

“I walked up to him at the park, and I just started talking to him. I gave him a little bit of money to get a hotel room. I gave him my number and we became friends from there, and I just continue to help,” said Travis Settineri, Founder of Worth and Purpose.

His nonprofit, Worth and Purpose, uses crowdfunding in order to give back to the community. Those donations purchased Gainey’s $16,000 camper.

“He’s looking forward to living now. He was ready to give up right when I met him. God has perfect timing and just turned his life around,” said Settineri.

The home on wheels is located at Gospel Village. A community in Lakeland where people who were previously homeless have affordable housing and work opportunities. It is where Gainey’s forever home is being built. In the meantime, he has his camper and newfound family.

“Make a man cry happy tears. Just thank God that God kept Travis wrapped around his arms because he got a big heart,” Gainey said.