Lakeland leaders prepare for first solar microgrid community

LAKELAND, Fla. — The city of Lakeland is getting ready to welcome its first solar microgrid community. Lakeland leaders are looking to welcome a new 77-home subdivision called Myrtlebrook.

City leaders voted Monday to move the project forward.

The subdivision is in partnership with Lakeland Electric, BlockEnergy and Highland Homes. The homes will all be solar-powered, with each home having its own solar panels and batteries, but there will also be a central energy storage area for the entire neighborhood.

Developers of the Myrtlebrook subdivision say it will help keep the homes from losing power during major storms.

The total cost of the project will be funded by Lakeland Electric, which will benefit from the excess power generated by the homes.

The agreement calls for BlockEnergy to maintain the system for the first three years. After that, Lakeland Electric employees will maintain and repair. BlockEnergy will train Lakeland Electric workers to be ready to work on the equipment by 2028.

According to Lakeland city documents, the project will be a pilot project to use the new technology and test out a new business model for residential growth in the Lakeland Electric service territory.

The Myrtlebrook development is expected to break ground in 2024, with housing construction set to begin in 2025. The project should be fully completed sometime in late 2025 or early 2026.

