Lakeland honors Queen Elizabeth II for royal swans donated to restore population

LAKELAND, Fla. — The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II is forever ingrained into the City of Lakeland.

Lakeland is affectionately known as Swan City. City leaders Friday, honored the life of Queen Elizabeth by showing gratitude for the royal swans she gifted 65 years ago.

“Because of her gracious donation we have the swans that we have today, and they have become an integral part of the City of Lakeland,” said Kevin Cook with the City of Lakeland.

Lakeland’s native swan population died off by 1954. A former resident of Lakeland living in England, decided to take the matter to none other than the Queen herself.

“Wrote a letter to Queen Elizabeth asking her if she would donate a pair of swans, and she did.” Cook said.

The Queen would send two swans from her royal flock to Lakeland, but the city would need to cover the costs of wrangling, transportation and licensing.

WFTS

“So, there was a fundraising effort for $300 to have the swans shipped to the City of Lakeland. They arrived in February of 1957 and put on the lake,” Cook said.

Today, the royal swan population in Lakeland is thriving and residents come out to enjoy these beautiful birds on several local lakes.

“We’re out here feeding the swans and we’re just grateful that the Queen did this for us,” said Ronaldo Molinar.

Swans also serve as the city symbol, with images and statues found throughout Lakeland. They are a constant reminder of the tie "Swan City” has with Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

“We’ll forever be connected to Queen Elizabeth II," said Cook.

