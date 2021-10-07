Lakeland firefighter returning to work after battle with rare form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

LAKELAND, Fla. — A firefighter and paramedic with the Lakeland Fire Department is set to return to the job on Friday after a grueling 16-month-long battle with cancer.

Clay Geiger was only 30 when he was diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma called Natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (NKTL) in 2020. While he can't claim complete remission yet, he said he's excited to get back on the job.

"I wasn't sure this day would ever get here, but I couldn't be more excited for my return," said Geiger. "It was a long journey, and I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for the continued support of my family and work-family."

Geiger contributes to the finding of his rare cancer to Dr. Donald C. Lanza at the Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida. Dr. Lanza referred him to Moffitt Cancer Center for his treatment, which took place over six months.

During his battle, Geiger was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020.

"I thought that was it; I had no immunity. Cancer and treatments significantly weaken your immune system," said Geiger.

Geiger overcame but he won't know if he's in complete remission until he undergoes several years of follow-up appointments and scans.

Geiger wants to use his experience to advocate for cancer patients and firefighters, Lakeland Fire said. According to the department, cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters. The department also said research shows firefighters are at a higher risk when compared to the general population.

In 2019, the state passed Senate Bill 426 which grants benefits to a firefighter when they're diagnosed with cancer when certain conditions are met. You can read the full bill history, which went into effect on July 1, 2019, by clicking here.

"We are very excited to have Clay return to work following a very courageous battle with cancer. He has kept a positive attitude and demonstrated tremendous courage and determination throughout his treatment," said Fire Chief Doug Riley. "His return is a monumental win for the department and the citizens we have the privilege of serving every day."