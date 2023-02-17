Lakeland family demanding answers from police after 2020 shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Shawanda Lamones and her family say Christmas Eve 2020 started off normally.

"We get up in the morning, ready for Christmas Eve to do gingerbread houses with the kids," she said.

But things quickly took a turn.

"I receive a phone call from my 15-year-old son saying, 'I've been into a fight. Can you come down to the community park and pick me up?' When I get down there, I find out it's not just a fight; he's been robbed at gunpoint," said Lamones.

Court documents show that Lamones and her husband went to get their son and tried to get his money back.

They weren't successful, but they did take away that man's gun and went back home.

"Two carloads of people pulled up, someone on a four-wheeler and someone on a dirt bike," said Lamones.

After trying to reason with the group, Lamones said they started shooting—hitting her, her husband, her teenage daughter, and her 70-year-old mother, Maebelle Cooper.

Ms. Maebelle later died from her injuries.

"She always had something uplifting to say, never was a down person, she loved God," said Lamones.

Now, more than two years later, Lamones and her family tells ABC Action News that they're still waiting for justice.

"Everybody that was involved in my mother's killing needs to be held accountable for their actions," she said.

It's a call that comes as they say they're constantly confronted with those who harmed their family.

"And to see them face to face, it's almost like seeing the devil," said Lamones' sister Katrina McClain.

We contacted the Lakeland Police Department for comment on the status of this investigation and they released a statement:

Detectives have investigated numerous leads in this case and continue to follow up on any tips or information brought forward. Given this is an open investigation, at this time, we cannot confirm that this homicide is gang-related.

In partnership with Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida, a reward of up to $5,000 is still being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of Ms. Cooper. Tipsters will always remain anonymous when sending a tip through Crime Stoppers.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida:

* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

* From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

* Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"

* Or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

We continue to hope that someone will come forward with critical information to help ensure the person responsible for Ms. Cooper's death is held accountable.

But it's an answer that the family says isn't good enough.

"Do your job. Do your job. Bring justice for everybody," said Lamones' cousin Lavette Lester.