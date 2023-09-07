Lakeland Electric customers may see lower bill as the fuel rate, environmental rates drop

LAKELAND, Fla. — Record-high temperatures have made it difficult for many people and businesses to conserve electricity, in turn driving their electric bills up. Tim Calhoon, the vice president of Frescos Southern Kitchen in Lakeland, knows all about this.

“When you start adding up the number of AC units, which we have seven, the amount of refrigeration and freezer equipment, which is well over a dozen, and lights and computers and everything else. We use quite a bit of energy on a daily basis,” Calhoon said.

Lakeland Electric customers may start to see their utility bills come down. Lakeland commissioners unanimously approved lowering the fuel rate to $45 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours effective Oct. 1. This is much lower than last year when the fuel rate was $70 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours.

“Every time there’s a decrease significantly in utilities, it’s always a benefit to a local business. Whether you’re a restaurant like ours that uses quite a bit of energy or even a small office. Every little bit helps,” Calhoon said.

Gina Jacobi, the assistant general manager of fiscal operations for Lakeland Electric, said there’s currently a steady supply of natural gas nationwide, causing prices to drop.

“Production is up. Actually, production is higher than demand. We're also seeing our storage. We're about 11% above last year and 9% above where we typically are on average. So the fact that there's a lot of storage means we're prepared for the winter season," Jacobi said.

The average residential customer using around 1,200 kilowatt hours a month will see a $12 savings on their utility bill each month. The difference will be more significant for businesses.

Lakeland Electric is also dropping its environmental surcharge from about $2.40 to $1.59 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours. That is a decrease of 98 cents for the average homeowner.

“Our forecasts right now show that fuel rates will stay the same or potentially even decrease as long as nothing changes. Additionally, with cooler months coming, that means lower usage because, of course, your AC is the number one use and driver of your electric bill in Florida,” said Lakeland Electric utility marketing manager Cathryn Lacy.