Lakeland approves plans for the largest solar farm in Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — A massive solar farm is coming to Lakeland.

City commissioners unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the development of a nearly 1,400-acre solar power generation facility.

The land is near Florida Polytechnic University, located east of State Road 33 and North Combee Road and south of University Boulevard. It was once used for phosphate mining. Poor soil makes it unsuitable for development.

“This takes kind of the least usable land in the entire area, making it the most productive land that can possibly be,” said Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz.

The property is owned by Williams Acquisitions Holding Co. The company is one of the largest natural gas providers in the country.

“Natural gas is going to be here for a long time, but to offset this with solar and combine these forces together is where we get the long-term sustainability factor," said Seth Blackwell of corporate strategic development for Williams Co.

City of Lakeland

The proposed solar farm will be built in three phases. It will have a total capacity of around 225 megawatts when complete. Some of the power will go to Lakeland Electric.

“From a Lakeland Electric perspective this just adds into our toolbox into our grid and is very supportive of what we can use this land for right now,” said Lakeland City Commissioner Sara Roberts McCarley.

Under the city's conditions, Willams Co. will need to make sure the solar farm is set back at least 100 feet from State Road 33 and buffered by trees and shrubs with a 6-foot high fence.