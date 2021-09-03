Watch
Lake Silver Drive undergoing complete streets project

Lake Silver Drive
Posted at 5:02 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 05:03:10-04

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A big project at Winter Haven's Martin Luther King, Jr. Park also calls for some major upgrades on a main road.

Lake Silver Drive is under construction right now but when finished will be considered a "complete street."

It's a $1.4 million project between FDOT and the City of Winter Haven.

Crews are working to narrow the road, add sidewalks and parking. They're also making the area more walkable and bikeable, and more ADA accessible. The city is also making drainage improvements to the area.

"It's really about making the most out of the space that we have, and focusing on what we call multi-modal transportation," M.J. Carnevale, City of Winter Haven Public Works Director said."So bicycle, pedestrians, other ways for people to get around beyond just having good access on the roadways."

The city is also working on other complete street projects.

Crews are getting ready to break ground on a project at Avenue C and Third Street near Grove Brewing.

City leaders are in the design phase on a project on Avenue K leading up to Polk State College, as well.

Lake Silver Rendering by ABC Action News on Scribd

