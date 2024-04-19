Lake Alfred City Commissioner charged after allegedly having hundreds of images, videos of child porn

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A Lake Alfred City Commissioner was arrested after allegedly having hundreds of images and videos of child porn on his electronic devices.

Charles Lake, 90, was arrested in Polk County on Thursday on 300 counts of possession of photo of sexual performance by a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, a tip was sent to the Polk County Sheriff's Office on November 17, 2023, by Adobe Systems about three uploaded photos depicting a child 7-10 years old in varying undressed states. The pictures were from Charles Lake's IP address.

This led to a search warrant being issued for Lake's home on April 18. Lake was interviewed at his home by investigators and admitted to having child porn. He told investigators that he did not know how much child porn he possessed and that he had been looking at it since before he moved to Florida in 2008.

He stated that he was ever since he was a journalist years ago; he was fascinated with child porn and how it came to exist.

The City Manager of Lake Alfred, Ryan Leavengood, sent ABC Action News this statement on Lake's arrest.