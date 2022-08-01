Hit-and-run driver wanted after hitting, dragging motorcylist in Polk County, sheriff's office says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who hit a motorcyclist, dragged the victim for several feet and then left the scene on Sunday.

Authorities were called to the crash just after 8:45 p.m. on K-Ville Avenue (County Road 542) at Thornhill Road. The victim, a 67-year-old man from Auburndale, suffered life-threatening injuries.

PSCO said the victim was driving his motorcycle west on K-Ville Avenue while another vehicle was heading eastbound. At the intersection, the suspect turned left (north) and crashed into the victim, the sheriff's office said.

After the initial impact, the suspect's vehicle, described as a maroon pick-up with a lift kit, continued to push the motorcycle across the road for several feet. The driver then stopped and put the truck in reverse to separate it from the motorcycle, authorities said. The suspect then drove away northbound on Thornhill Road.

The victim broke several bones and sustained head trauma, authorities said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said it deployed its helicopter to look for the suspect's truck, but it wasn't found.

The front left of the truck may have damage from the crash, PCSO said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), and if the tips lead to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a reward.