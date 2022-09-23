HEARTH Project needs donations as more Polk students face homelessness

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — More students living in Polk County are experiencing homelessness than ever before.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s been a hard year,” said HEARTH Project homeless advocate Mandy Stock.

In the short six weeks schools have been open, Polk County Public Schools HEARTH Project has identified nearly 2,400 students experiencing homelessness.

“One hundred percent we’re seeing more families who have never dealt with homelessness before, now having to figure out how to wade through. Figure out the system. Figure out how to reach out for help,” Stock said.

Stock said the surge in housing costs is partly to blame. “Families are no longer able to afford a house or property that they’ve even lived in or rented for years. They can no longer afford the increase,” she said.

The HEARTH Project ensures students experiencing homelessness achieve academic success. School social worker Emily Virts said a number of high school students are on their own.

“Could you imagine being a high schooler and having to take care of yourself solely? That’s really difficult for some of our students. Some of our unaccompanied youth are staying at shelters. So, they’re not staying with friends or family,” Virts said.

The HEARTH project provides clothing, tutoring, medical assistance, but right now they are in great need of donations.

“We always need crockpots so that families living in hotels can cook meals in the hotel rooms. Electric skillets are really helpful,” said Stock.

Stock said they can always use more hygiene products, and gift cards for groceries and gas.

“It’s definitely a community effort to reach our families that are in transition. We want them to know that they’re loved and cared for,” she said.

