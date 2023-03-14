Haines City Accelerator grows small businesses that revitalize downtown

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City is whisking up new programs to help local businesses open and thrive. They're even offering to help pay the rent for those new businesses with grant programs.

It is an effort to build successful businesses that revitalize retail districts.

Whisk the Sweet Bakeshop in historic downtown Haines City is quickly becoming a local favorite.

“You have a sweet tooth and you want to go out and eat something. This is the spot to come and everything is done by scratch,” said Sylvia Alicea, Owner of Whisk the Sweet Bakeshop.

Owner Sylvia Alicea’s passion for baking started several years ago.

“I had my son, then I started baking, doing his birthday cakes. Then everybody was requesting it because I had an art for it,” said Alicea.

Alicea and her husband took a leap of faith when they opened Whisk the Sweet Bakeshop last year.

“It’s not easy. It’s a lot of hours,” she said.

The new entrepreneur said the Haines City Accelerator program has been a tremendous help with developing her business.

“When someone comes into our accelerator, they’re coming in knowing everything about their business and maybe nothing about finance. It's our job to put the right mentor with them,” said Jane Waters Murphy, Haines City CRA Manager.

The Haines City Accelerator provides mentorship, education, and networking opportunities to new business owners or businesses looking to grow.

“The end game for the CRA and the accelerator is a successful sustainable business in Haines City,” Murphy said.

The small business development center was created as an economic redevelopment tool, to encourage new businesses to set up shop in Haines City's distressed retail districts.

"We are targeting specific businesses for our historic downtown because we are revitalizing that area. So as we begin to look for companies that are art, technology, or restaurants, we want to be able to give them grants that incentivize them come and stay and work in our community," said Murphy.

The CRA is providing rent subsidy grants for new businesses. Joining the Haines City Accelerator is as simple as an application. For more information, please contact Jane Waters Murphy at 863-421-5572.