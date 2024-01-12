Generations of Winter Haven residents honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WINTER HAVEN — For more than 30 years, the city of Winter Haven has been holding a special wreath-laying ceremony at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in honor of the civil rights leader who has influenced so many lives.

“He had altered the course of social justice,” said Patricia Smith Fields as she spoke in front of the crowd that had gathered Thursday morning.

Fields was one of several community members who spoke about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s profound impact.

“It's a passionate moment, it's a reflection moment, and it’s the understanding of what he stood for,” said Fields. “We want to strengthen Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s dream and recognize his efforts and also let the community know that we are part of the dream and keep forging ahead to make his dream a continued reality.”

Mayor Nathaniel Birdsong Jr. remembers when he was a kid, he wasn’t even allowed to swim at the park because of the color of his skin.

“During my tenure of growing up, I had no inkling or idea that I could ever become the mayor of Winter Haven, and so now, to be the mayor of the city of Winter Haven, we’ve come a long way,” said Birdsong.

He was among the city leaders who helped lay the wreath as the students from Bethel’s Christian Academy looked on. It’s a history lesson more powerful than any textbook.

“You see, we lived during that generation when Dr. King fought, and we went to the segregated schools and those types of things, and we want our children to know that they are walking on the shoulders of those that came before them, we never want them to forget how we fought for where they are today,” said Christine Samuel.

These students say, they not only understand the power of Dr. King’s dream, but they also have dreams of their own.

“My dream would be to change the community I live in in some way,” said student Dior Graves.

“Definitely having more opportunities, should be having equal opportunities,” said student Armani Portee.

“My dream is to encourage people to do what they want to and not be held back and scared,” said student Sashley Delva.

“I have a dream that everybody gets along with each other and has love for each other and no hate,” said student Jay Siah.