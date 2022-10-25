Florida Poly breaks ground on Citrus Innovation Center

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida Polytechnic University is one step closer to having a research park on its Lakeland campus.

Research of various types of citrus tastes and scents will soon take place at Florida Poly. Research and development company, IFF (International Flavors and Fragrances) broke ground on its new Citrus Innovation Center located on the university’s campus.

IFF plays a vital role in the global food and beverage, and beauty markets.

“IFF is active in the manufacturing of ingredients that can be used in most of the products that you will buy on a daily basis. That could be food ingredients, that could be fragrance ingredients,” said Karel Coosemans, who leads IFF's global innovation division for citrus.

The Fortune 500 company will provide internship and job opportunities for Florida Poly students. The partnership between Florida Poly and IFF will also create student scholarships and a new research fund.

“It’s good to have for the students to come on campus and have another resource they can use for jobs and internships,” said student Morzel Chambers.

Chambers is a junior computer science major. He believes having a hi-tech company on campus will help attract and retain students.

“I think it will be a point of attraction for potential students outside the area,” Chambers said.

IFF is the first tenant in Florida Poly’s campus research park. University President, Dr. Randy K. Avent, said his vision is to bring more high-paying, hi-tech jobs to the area.

“Universities are trying to increase economic development and having a research park on campus does that by attracting companies to the area but also growing and building new companies,” Avent said.