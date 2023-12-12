Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Polk County 12-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A statewide missing child alert was issued early Tuesday morning for a 12-year-old boy last seen in Davenport.
Authorities said Mason Miller was last seen on Derwent Drive around 5 p.m. on Monday. He was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black Crocs.
Miller is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office immediately at 863-298-6200.
A Florida Missing Child Alert is issued when the following criteria are met:
- The child is under the age of 18
- Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury
- There is a detailed description or photograph of the child to broadcast to the public
- The local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation
An Amber Alert is issued when authorities have a well-founded belief that a kidnapping has taken place.