Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Polk County 12-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A statewide missing child alert was issued early Tuesday morning for a 12-year-old boy last seen in Davenport.

Authorities said Mason Miller was last seen on Derwent Drive around 5 p.m. on Monday. He was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black Crocs.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Miller is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office immediately at 863-298-6200.

A Florida Missing Child Alert is issued when the following criteria are met:



The child is under the age of 18

Law enforcement has a well-founded belief, based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury

There is a detailed description or photograph of the child to broadcast to the public

The local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation

An Amber Alert is issued when authorities have a well-founded belief that a kidnapping has taken place.