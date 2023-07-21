Floorball, the fastest-growing sport in the world, comes to Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — It’s one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and this weekend some of the best players in the world will be competing in Winter Haven.

The sport is floorball. It’s like hockey, only the stick is smaller, they use a ball, and it’s played on a hardwood floor.

“People do not play this sport for money, for fame; they do it because they love it,” said Pepa Juha of the Czech Republic.

Juha grew up playing floorball in his native country, so he jumped at the opportunity to play and teach the game in America.

“The only thing I ask after every practice is, ‘Guys did you have fun,’” said Juha.

He will be among the best players in the world, running up and down the court in Winter Haven over the weekend in the North American Floorball League.

He is on the Florida Vikings of Orlando, one of six teams competing.

“We want this to grow, we want this to be big all over the U.S., and that’s why we are doing it,” said Daniel Williamson of Orlando.

Williamson organized the weekend of events. It starts with a kid's camp featuring players from Europe and the United States and ends with crowning a champion in the Florida Vikings Cup Tournament.

“I think the hockey community is great around here, so I want to present this,” said Williamson.

When it comes to the kid's camp, it doesn’t matter your age, skill level, size, or gender.

Danyel Darton is from Slovakia; asked where else could you high-five four kids from four other countries.

“In America, everything is bigger; I can confirm that,” said Darton.

“Something I never imagined, that I would play USA floorball,” said Jan Mrva of the Czech Republic.

“It’s a chance to learn new people’s names, but it’s kind of a struggle to say their names,” said Cody Warner of Orlando.

Once the games begin, competition takes over; ask the goalies, no glove, no stick but a lot of heart.

“In Czech, we say goalies are ‘different people,’” said Milan Svaicr of the Czech Republic.

And if you take a survey of which country is the best at the sport, Sweden would be the unanimous answer, according to the kids. However, the Florida climate may prove to be their toughest opposition yet.

“It’s very hot weather,” said Alex Forsman of Sweden.

For more information about the Florida Vikings Cup tournament, go to www.flvikings.com/vikingscup.